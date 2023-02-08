Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) went up by 21.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s stock price has collected 26.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :HARP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HARP is at 1.47.

HARP currently public float of 30.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HARP was 2.21M shares.

HARP’s Market Performance

HARP stocks went up by 26.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 82.67% and a quarterly performance of 70.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.04% for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.10% for HARP stocks with a simple moving average of -9.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HARP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HARP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HARP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HARP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HARP reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for HARP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HARP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

HARP Trading at 66.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.57%, as shares surge +82.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP rose by +26.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9687. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. saw 88.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-282.39 for the present operating margin

+88.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stands at -493.45. Equity return is now at value -198.20, with -59.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.