Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Just Got Our Attention

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE :EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.85, which is $5.83 above the current price. EPD currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPD was 5.39M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stocks went up by 0.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.36% and a quarterly performance of 3.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.51% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.29% for EPD stocks with a simple moving average of 1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $27 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. gave a rating of “Hold” to EPD, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

EPD Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.79. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 3,650 shares at the price of $24.09 back on Dec 27. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 2,337,775 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $87,921 using the latest closing price.

BARTH CARIN MARCY, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 5,000 shares at $23.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that BARTH CARIN MARCY is holding 75,776 shares at $119,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 7.00 for asset returns.