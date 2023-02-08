Enovix Corporation (ENVX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s stock price has collected 11.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ :ENVX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Enovix Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.29, which is $21.63 above the current price. ENVX currently public float of 127.53M and currently shorts hold a 14.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENVX was 4.07M shares.

ENVX’s Market Performance

ENVX stocks went up by 11.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.19% and a quarterly performance of -17.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Enovix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.57% for ENVX stocks with a simple moving average of -33.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ENVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENVX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENVX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ENVX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to ENVX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

ENVX Trading at -12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX rose by +11.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw -28.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from Lahiri Ashok, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $12.81 back on Jan 03. After this action, Lahiri Ashok now owns 1,358,265 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $25,620 using the latest closing price.

Lahiri Ashok, the Chief Technology Officer of Enovix Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $12.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Lahiri Ashok is holding 1,360,265 shares at $25,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -25.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.07.