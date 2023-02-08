Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Dynatrace Inc. (DT)?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) went down by -7.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.55. The company’s stock price has collected -0.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Dynatrace Stock Spikes as Earnings Top Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE :DT) Right Now?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 489.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DT is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Dynatrace Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.76, which is $4.03 above the current price. DT currently public float of 193.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DT was 2.16M shares.

DT’s Market Performance

DT stocks went down by -0.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.68% and a quarterly performance of 31.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Dynatrace Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.31% for DT stocks with a simple moving average of 17.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DT reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for DT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to DT, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

DT Trading at 15.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +22.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.04. In addition, Dynatrace Inc. saw 16.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Pace Stephen J., who sale 47,380 shares at the price of $46.11 back on Feb 03. After this action, Pace Stephen J. now owns 125,240 shares of Dynatrace Inc., valued at $2,184,666 using the latest closing price.

Allen Alicia, the Chief Accounting Officer of Dynatrace Inc., sale 31,985 shares at $39.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Allen Alicia is holding 87,281 shares at $1,272,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.