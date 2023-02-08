Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chewy Inc. (CHWY)?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) went down by -2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.19. The company’s stock price has collected 3.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/23 that Chewy’s Future: More Customers and Improving Margins, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy Inc. (NYSE :CHWY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHWY is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Chewy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.77, which is $1.46 above the current price. CHWY currently public float of 90.01M and currently shorts hold a 25.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHWY was 3.79M shares.

CHWY’s Market Performance

CHWY stocks went up by 3.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.65% and a quarterly performance of 38.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Chewy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.97% for CHWY stocks with a simple moving average of 25.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $55 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CHWY, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

CHWY Trading at 11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares surge +16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.47. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw 26.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Helfrick Susan, who sale 56,270 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Feb 03. After this action, Helfrick Susan now owns 0 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $2,926,040 using the latest closing price.

Marte Mario Jesus, the Chief Financial Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 28,171 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Marte Mario Jesus is holding 178,837 shares at $1,408,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+26.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc. stands at -0.83. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.