Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s stock price has collected 0.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE :APLE) Right Now?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APLE is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.63, which is $1.74 above the current price. APLE currently public float of 213.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLE was 1.36M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.07% and a quarterly performance of 10.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.01% for APLE stocks with a simple moving average of 10.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on August 29th of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to APLE, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

APLE Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.18. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw 12.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Woolley Howard E., who purchase 936 shares at the price of $16.03 back on Nov 17. After this action, Woolley Howard E. now owns 5,135 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT GLADE M, the Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that KNIGHT GLADE M is holding 498,093 shares at $81,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.09 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at +2.02. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.