Buy or Sell Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) went down by -5.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.39. The company’s stock price has collected -2.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE :HAE) Right Now?

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAE is at 0.41.

HAE currently public float of 50.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAE was 446.17K shares.

HAE’s Market Performance

HAE stocks went down by -2.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.19% and a quarterly performance of 2.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Haemonetics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for HAE stocks with a simple moving average of 13.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HAE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $90 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HAE, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

HAE Trading at -0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +13.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAE fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.97. In addition, Haemonetics Corporation saw 4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAE starting from Llorens Josep, who sale 2,391 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Jan 23. After this action, Llorens Josep now owns 17,234 shares of Haemonetics Corporation, valued at $215,190 using the latest closing price.

Strong Stewart W, the President, Global Hospital of Haemonetics Corporation, sale 75 shares at $80.39 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Strong Stewart W is holding 15,681 shares at $6,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAE

Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.