Buy or Sell Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) went up by 7.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.93. The company’s stock price has collected 10.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ :CRTO) Right Now?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTO is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Criteo S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.33, which is $3.83 above the current price. CRTO currently public float of 59.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTO was 291.79K shares.

CRTO’s Market Performance

CRTO stocks went up by 10.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.18% and a quarterly performance of 38.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Criteo S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.63% for CRTO stocks with a simple moving average of 28.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRTO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $36 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRTO reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CRTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CRTO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

CRTO Trading at 22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTO rose by +10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.57. In addition, Criteo S.A. saw 28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTO starting from Glickman Sarah JS, who sale 5,654 shares at the price of $28.95 back on Jan 23. After this action, Glickman Sarah JS now owns 198,074 shares of Criteo S.A., valued at $163,670 using the latest closing price.

WARNER JAMES, the Director of Criteo S.A., sale 30,600 shares at $25.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that WARNER JAMES is holding 27,553 shares at $792,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.44 for the present operating margin

+33.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Criteo S.A. stands at +5.96. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.