Buy or Sell Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) went up by 6.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.48. The company’s stock price has collected -1.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE :CPE) Right Now?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPE is at 2.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Callon Petroleum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

CPE currently public float of 60.38M and currently shorts hold a 9.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPE was 1.17M shares.

CPE’s Market Performance

CPE stocks went down by -1.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.12% and a quarterly performance of -9.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Callon Petroleum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.47% for CPE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $59 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPE reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for CPE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

CPE Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.08. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw 12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from Kimmeridge Energy Management C, who sale 6,500,000 shares at the price of $56.65 back on Jun 01. After this action, Kimmeridge Energy Management C now owns 5,200,780 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $368,225,000 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the Former 10% Owner of Callon Petroleum Company, sale 200,000 shares at $62.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 5,935,002 shares at $12,399,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Equity return is now at value 55.30, with 21.00 for asset returns.