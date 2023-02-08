Buy or Sell agilon health inc. (AGL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) went up by 4.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.36. The company’s stock price has collected 2.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE :AGL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for agilon health inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.38, which is $5.76 above the current price. AGL currently public float of 407.24M and currently shorts hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGL was 1.88M shares.

AGL’s Market Performance

AGL stocks went up by 2.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.25% and a quarterly performance of 28.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for agilon health inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.23% for AGL stocks with a simple moving average of 7.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $23 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AGL, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

AGL Trading at 21.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +26.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.56. In addition, agilon health inc. saw 37.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Kornitzer Benjamin, who sale 30,782 shares at the price of $22.99 back on Feb 02. After this action, Kornitzer Benjamin now owns 10,426 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $707,561 using the latest closing price.

Kornitzer Benjamin, the Chief Med. & Quality Officer of agilon health inc., sale 5,396 shares at $21.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Kornitzer Benjamin is holding 10,426 shares at $117,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.78 for the present operating margin

+3.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -22.10. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.