Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) went down by -3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $204.99. The company’s stock price has collected -3.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Sonos Loses CFO as It Faces Economic Headwinds

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ :AXON) Right Now?

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 131.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXON is at 0.92.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AXON currently public float of 67.42M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXON was 598.73K shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

AXON stocks went down by -3.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.35% and a quarterly performance of 26.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Axon Enterprise Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.18% for AXON stocks with a simple moving average of 42.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $147 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXON reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for AXON stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXON, setting the target price at $169 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

AXON Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.47. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 13.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from GARNREITER MICHAEL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $200.02 back on Feb 02. After this action, GARNREITER MICHAEL now owns 28,443 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $1,000,114 using the latest closing price.

SMITH PATRICK W, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 96,575 shares at $190.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that SMITH PATRICK W is holding 2,748,153 shares at $18,396,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 5.60 for asset returns.