Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Astra Space Stock Plunges. It’s Got a Failure to Launch Problem.

Is It Worth Investing in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ :ASTR) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $0.65. ASTR currently public float of 200.03M and currently shorts hold a 11.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASTR was 2.21M shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ASTR’s Market Performance

ASTR stocks went up by 7.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.91% and a quarterly performance of 17.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for Astra Space Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.33% for ASTR stocks with a simple moving average of -42.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASTR reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ASTR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ASTR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

ASTR Trading at 31.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares surge +50.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6122. In addition, Astra Space Inc. saw 56.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTR starting from KEMP CHRIS, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Dec 16. After this action, KEMP CHRIS now owns 1,086,980 shares of Astra Space Inc., valued at $118,075 using the latest closing price.

KEMP CHRIS, the Chief Executive Officer of Astra Space Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that KEMP CHRIS is holding 857,082 shares at $124,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Equity return is now at value -137.40, with -108.60 for asset returns.