Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Just Got Our Attention

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) went up by 4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.56. The company’s stock price has collected 5.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Ford Posts Loss as It Takes $2.7 Billion Charge on Argo Driverless-Venture

Is It Worth Investing in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :ARGO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARGO is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ARGO currently public float of 33.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARGO was 158.10K shares.

ARGO’s Market Performance

ARGO stocks went up by 5.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.16% and a quarterly performance of 19.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.99% for ARGO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARGO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for ARGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARGO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $28.50 based on the research report published on September 12th of the previous year 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARGO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

ARGO Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARGO rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.46. In addition, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. saw 13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARGO

Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -1.90 for asset returns.