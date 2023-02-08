Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Just Got Our Attention

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) went down by -2.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.61. The company’s stock price has collected -2.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/06/22 that Billionaire Joe Edelman’s biotech hedge fund hit with SEC charges for not disclosing SPAC conflicts

Is It Worth Investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FOLD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FOLD is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $2.72 above the current price. FOLD currently public float of 251.96M and currently shorts hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOLD was 2.12M shares.

FOLD’s Market Performance

FOLD stocks went down by -2.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.64% and a quarterly performance of 25.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.12% for FOLD stocks with a simple moving average of 19.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOLD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOLD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FOLD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOLD reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for FOLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to FOLD, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

FOLD Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOLD fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOLD starting from Crowley John F, who sale 147,316 shares at the price of $13.11 back on Feb 01. After this action, Crowley John F now owns 1,004,669 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,931,342 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Bradley L, the President & CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $12.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Campbell Bradley L is holding 845,129 shares at $259,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.44 for the present operating margin

+86.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stands at -81.98. Equity return is now at value -123.90, with -32.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.