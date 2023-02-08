A Lesson to Learn: WestRock Company (WRK)

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.78. The company’s stock price has collected -14.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Company (NYSE :WRK) Right Now?

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRK is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for WestRock Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $37.65, which is $4.72 above the current price. WRK currently public float of 251.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRK was 2.00M shares.

WRK’s Market Performance

WRK stocks went down by -14.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.98% and a quarterly performance of -3.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for WestRock Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.90% for WRK stocks with a simple moving average of -15.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WRK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WRK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $45 based on the research report published on June 21st of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRK reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for WRK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to WRK, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

WRK Trading at -8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK fell by -14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.54. In addition, WestRock Company saw -4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from RUSSELL CURREY M, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $36.51 back on Dec 12. After this action, RUSSELL CURREY M now owns 245,271 shares of WestRock Company, valued at $2,007,830 using the latest closing price.

O’Neal John L, the President, Global Paper of WestRock Company, sale 5,173 shares at $42.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that O’Neal John L is holding 46,305 shares at $220,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.94 for the present operating margin

+17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Company stands at +4.44. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.