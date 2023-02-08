A Lesson to Learn: Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.54. The company’s stock price has collected 0.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/13/22 that Prologis to Buy Duke Realty in $26 Billion Deal, Including Debt

Is It Worth Investing in Prologis Inc. (NYSE :PLD) Right Now?

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLD is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Prologis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PLD currently public float of 920.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLD was 3.25M shares.

PLD’s Market Performance

PLD stocks went up by 0.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.68% and a quarterly performance of 21.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Prologis Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.93% for PLD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $130 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLD reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for PLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to PLD, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

PLD Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLD rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.05. In addition, Prologis Inc. saw 15.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLD starting from OCONNOR DAVID P, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $114.13 back on Nov 28. After this action, OCONNOR DAVID P now owns 9,000 shares of Prologis Inc., valued at $1,027,170 using the latest closing price.

Modjtabai Avid, the Director of Prologis Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $118.65 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Modjtabai Avid is holding 15,000 shares at $1,779,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLD

Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 6.20 for asset returns.