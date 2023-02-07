We Analyzed the Future Direction of Immunovant Inc. (IMVT), Here is What We Found

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.24. The company’s stock price has collected 6.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ :IMVT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMVT is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Immunovant Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.57, which is $2.16 above the current price. IMVT currently public float of 53.32M and currently shorts hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMVT was 1.17M shares.

IMVT’s Market Performance

IMVT stocks went up by 6.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.81% and a quarterly performance of 54.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 205.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.48% for Immunovant Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.82% for IMVT stocks with a simple moving average of 112.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IMVT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMVT reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for IMVT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 26th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to IMVT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

IMVT Trading at 11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMVT rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +275.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.02. In addition, Immunovant Inc. saw 3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMVT starting from Macias William L., who sale 537 shares at the price of $18.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, Macias William L. now owns 262,996 shares of Immunovant Inc., valued at $9,795 using the latest closing price.

Levine Mark S., the Chief Legal Officer of Immunovant Inc., sale 10,156 shares at $18.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Levine Mark S. is holding 245,660 shares at $187,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMVT

Equity return is now at value -46.30, with -42.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.52.