We Analyzed the Future Direction of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE), Here is What We Found

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) went up by 12.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.69. The company’s stock price has collected 60.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/20/22 that FaZe Stock Is Falling After the Gen Z Brand’s SPAC Merger

Is It Worth Investing in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :FAZE) Right Now?

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 230.00 x from its present earnings ratio.

FAZE currently public float of 50.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FAZE was 1.24M shares.

FAZE’s Market Performance

FAZE stocks went up by 60.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.66% and a quarterly performance of -57.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.82% for FaZe Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.98% for FAZE stocks with a simple moving average of -85.26% for the last 200 days.

FAZE Trading at -29.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.24%, as shares sank -32.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAZE rose by +60.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1579. In addition, FaZe Holdings Inc. saw -37.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAZE starting from Brandt Tamara Sue, who sale 12,839 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Brandt Tamara Sue now owns 478,598 shares of FaZe Holdings Inc., valued at $23,868 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Tamara Sue, the Chief Legal Officer of FaZe Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Brandt Tamara Sue is holding 491,437 shares at $37,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAZE

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.