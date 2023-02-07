Wall Street Pummels Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) After Recent Earnings Report

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) went up by 9.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s stock price has collected 11.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ :LIZI) Right Now?

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.43 x from its present earnings ratio.

LIZI currently public float of 28.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIZI was 388.86K shares.

LIZI’s Market Performance

LIZI stocks went up by 11.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.54% and a quarterly performance of 153.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.26% for Lizhi Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.40% for LIZI stocks with a simple moving average of 16.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIZI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIZI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2020.

LIZI Trading at 29.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares surge +13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI rose by +13.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0310. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw 73.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.