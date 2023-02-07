Wall Street Praises Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) After Recent Earnings Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.54. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 9 hours ago that Dell to Cut 5% of Workforce

Is It Worth Investing in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE :DELL) Right Now?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DELL is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Dell Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.32, which is $8.55 above the current price. DELL currently public float of 234.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DELL was 3.15M shares.

DELL’s Market Performance

DELL stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.22% and a quarterly performance of 9.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Dell Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for DELL stocks with a simple moving average of -3.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DELL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for DELL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DELL, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

DELL Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.82. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw 1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Scannell William F, who sale 91,938 shares at the price of $42.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, Scannell William F now owns 178,627 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $3,918,398 using the latest closing price.

Scannell William F, the Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 27,536 shares at $40.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Scannell William F is holding 343,835 shares at $1,106,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+20.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at +4.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.