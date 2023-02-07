Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) went up by 10.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.28. The company’s stock price has collected 9.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ :VCNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCNX is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Vaccinex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VCNX currently public float of 36.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCNX was 57.22K shares.

VCNX’s Market Performance

VCNX stocks went up by 9.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.75% and a quarterly performance of 13.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.84% for Vaccinex Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.33% for VCNX stocks with a simple moving average of -23.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCNX

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCNX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VCNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2018.

VCNX Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCNX rose by +14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6084. In addition, Vaccinex Inc. saw 1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCNX starting from Van Strydonck, Gerald E., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Feb 23. After this action, Van Strydonck, Gerald E. now owns 20,000 shares of Vaccinex Inc., valued at $26,360 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2498.89 for the present operating margin

+81.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaccinex Inc. stands at -2486.67. Equity return is now at value -189.60, with -157.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.