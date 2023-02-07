SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Just Got Our Attention

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went down by -1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s stock price has collected 3.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that California Proposal Sends Solar Stocks Soaring

Is It Worth Investing in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ :SPWR) Right Now?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPWR is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for SunPower Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.18, which is $3.46 above the current price. SPWR currently public float of 172.86M and currently shorts hold a 8.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPWR was 3.78M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR stocks went up by 3.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.17% and a quarterly performance of -5.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for SunPower Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.50% for SPWR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for SPWR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

SPWR Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.36. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw -4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Heang Vichheka, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $22.01 back on Nov 14. After this action, Heang Vichheka now owns 3,181 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $77,042 using the latest closing price.

Sial Manavendra, the EVP and CFO of SunPower Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $26.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Sial Manavendra is holding 50,810 shares at $665,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.