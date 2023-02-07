Semantix Inc. (STIX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) went up by 34.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s stock price has collected 62.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ :STIX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Semantix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.57, which is -$0.89 below the current price. STIX currently public float of 78.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STIX was 32.68K shares.

STIX’s Market Performance

STIX stocks went up by 62.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 79.83% and a quarterly performance of 34.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.66% for Semantix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 60.54% for STIX stocks with a simple moving average of -57.27% for the last 200 days.

STIX Trading at 93.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.88%, as shares surge +109.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIX rose by +62.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3900. In addition, Semantix Inc. saw 143.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STIX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.