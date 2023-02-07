Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) went up by 3.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.82. The company’s stock price has collected 7.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/22 that U.S. Steel Plans to Switch Mill to Pig Iron From Steel

Is It Worth Investing in SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE :SXC) Right Now?

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SXC is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SunCoke Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $0.94 above the current price. SXC currently public float of 82.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SXC was 861.16K shares.

SXC’s Market Performance

SXC stocks went up by 7.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.55% and a quarterly performance of 23.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for SunCoke Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.66% for SXC stocks with a simple moving average of 26.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to SXC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SXC Trading at 10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC rose by +7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.08. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc. saw 10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc. stands at +5.11. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.