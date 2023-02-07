Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) went up by 8.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.25. The company’s stock price has collected 15.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ICPT) Right Now?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICPT is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50, which is $1.84 above the current price. ICPT currently public float of 39.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICPT was 738.66K shares.

ICPT’s Market Performance

ICPT stocks went up by 15.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.25% and a quarterly performance of 37.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.91% for ICPT stocks with a simple moving average of 34.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on January 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICPT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for ICPT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ICPT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

ICPT Trading at 37.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +42.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT rose by +15.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 67.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.34 for the present operating margin

+96.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -25.15. Equity return is now at value -100.90, with 39.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.