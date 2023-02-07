Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Biophytis S.A. (BPTS)

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) went down by -10.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.75. The company’s stock price has collected 52.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ :BPTS) Right Now?

BPTS currently public float of 13.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPTS was 605.45K shares.

BPTS’s Market Performance

BPTS stocks went up by 52.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.55% and a quarterly performance of 14.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.91% for Biophytis S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.64% for BPTS stocks with a simple moving average of -30.95% for the last 200 days.

BPTS Trading at 33.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.30%, as shares surge +33.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTS rose by +52.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4972. In addition, Biophytis S.A. saw 54.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTS

The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -303.74. Equity return is now at value -709.90, with -92.30 for asset returns.

Based on Biophytis S.A. (BPTS), the company’s capital structure generated 329.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.71. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.