Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) Just Got Our Attention

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) went down by -13.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.14. The company’s stock price has collected 28.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ :RVSN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Rail Vision Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $5.15 above the current price. RVSN currently public float of 6.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVSN was 81.46K shares.

RVSN’s Market Performance

RVSN stocks went up by 28.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.81% and a quarterly performance of 131.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.96% for Rail Vision Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.67% for RVSN stocks with a simple moving average of 88.98% for the last 200 days.

RVSN Trading at 51.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.48%, as shares surge +39.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +161.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVSN rose by +28.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.60. In addition, Rail Vision Ltd. saw 62.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RVSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1159.12 for the present operating margin

+9.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rail Vision Ltd. stands at -1150.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.