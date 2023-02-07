Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) went up by 9.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.12. The company’s stock price has collected 9.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :OTLK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTLK is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.20, which is $5.54 above the current price. OTLK currently public float of 109.67M and currently shorts hold a 13.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTLK was 472.97K shares.

OTLK’s Market Performance

OTLK stocks went up by 9.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.33% and a quarterly performance of 17.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.09% for OTLK stocks with a simple moving average of 6.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTLK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for OTLK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OTLK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTLK reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for OTLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to OTLK, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

OTLK Trading at 18.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLK rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1655. In addition, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. saw 16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTLK starting from Evanson Jeff, who sale 267,000 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jan 20. After this action, Evanson Jeff now owns 745,975 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $296,370 using the latest closing price.

Evanson Jeff, the Chief Commercial Officer of Outlook Therapeutics Inc., sale 103,255 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Evanson Jeff is holding 1,012,975 shares at $125,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLK

Equity return is now at value -232.60, with -123.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.