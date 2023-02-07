Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) went up by 15.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.20. The company’s stock price has collected 21.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ :MNMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.63. MNMD currently public float of 32.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNMD was 593.47K shares.

MNMD’s Market Performance

MNMD stocks went up by 21.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.44% and a quarterly performance of 38.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.46% for MNMD stocks with a simple moving average of -45.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $25 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNMD reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for MNMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to MNMD, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

MNMD Trading at 39.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +51.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD rose by +21.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw 81.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Barrow Robert, who sale 3,861 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Dec 21. After this action, Barrow Robert now owns 247,232 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., valued at $10,386 using the latest closing price.

Karlin Dan, the Chief Medical Officer of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., sale 1,211 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Karlin Dan is holding 264,082 shares at $3,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.18.