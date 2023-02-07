Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV)

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) went up by 8.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :GWAV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GWAV is at 1.87.

GWAV currently public float of 8.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GWAV was 125.84K shares.

GWAV’s Market Performance

GWAV stocks went up by 11.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.27% and a quarterly performance of -5.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.79% for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.50% for GWAV stocks with a simple moving average of -62.04% for the last 200 days.

GWAV Trading at 23.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares surge +46.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWAV rose by +11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0237. In addition, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. saw 39.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWAV starting from Meeks Danny, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Nov 23. After this action, Meeks Danny now owns 2,562,203 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., valued at $130 using the latest closing price.

Meeks Danny, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., purchase 900 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Meeks Danny is holding 2,562,103 shares at $1,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWAV

Equity return is now at value 958.40, with -77.70 for asset returns.