Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went down by -6.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.89. The company’s stock price has collected 2.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that GoodRx Settles With FTC Over Claims It Shared Health Data

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $6.97, which is $1.55 above the current price. GDRX currently public float of 75.59M and currently shorts hold a 13.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 1.91M shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

GDRX’s Market Performance

GDRX stocks went up by 2.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.42% and a quarterly performance of 10.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for GoodRx Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.83% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

GDRX Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw 16.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -4.50 for asset returns.