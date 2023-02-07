Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Macy’s Inc. (M)?

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.21. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/06/23 that Macy’s Warns Consumers Will Be Pressured in 2023

Is It Worth Investing in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE :M) Right Now?

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for M is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Macy’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.66, which is -$0.64 below the current price. M currently public float of 270.31M and currently shorts hold a 7.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of M was 9.87M shares.

M’s Market Performance

M stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.87% and a quarterly performance of 22.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Macy’s Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.05% for M stocks with a simple moving average of 19.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see M reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for M stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to M, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

M Trading at 8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.06. In addition, Macy’s Inc. saw 16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Mitchell Adrian V, who sale 3,255 shares at the price of $23.67 back on Nov 25. After this action, Mitchell Adrian V now owns 12,546 shares of Macy’s Inc., valued at $77,035 using the latest closing price.

Griscom Paul, the SVP and Controller of Macy’s Inc., sale 1,223 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Griscom Paul is holding 7,550 shares at $20,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.05 for the present operating margin

+37.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc. stands at +5.65. Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.