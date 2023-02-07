Is GoPro Inc. (GPRO) a Keeper?

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.42. The company’s stock price has collected -9.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/05/21 that Peloton, Nvidia, Airbnb, Expedia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ :GPRO) Right Now?

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPRO is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for GoPro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.67, which is $0.74 above the current price. GPRO currently public float of 127.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPRO was 1.65M shares.

GPRO’s Market Performance

GPRO stocks went down by -9.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.04% and a quarterly performance of 10.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for GoPro Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.37% for GPRO stocks with a simple moving average of -7.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRO reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GPRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GPRO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

GPRO Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO fell by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.77. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw 10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from Hinge Kevin, who sale 85,694 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, Hinge Kevin now owns 138,697 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $514,164 using the latest closing price.

Hinge Kevin, the SVP, Chief Supply Chain Off. of GoPro Inc., sale 186 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Hinge Kevin is holding 224,391 shares at $1,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.26 for the present operating margin

+37.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at +2.64. Equity return is now at value 61.90, with 32.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.