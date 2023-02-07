Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.47. The company’s stock price has collected 2.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ :CTSH) Right Now?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTSH is at 1.10.

CTSH currently public float of 512.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTSH was 4.79M shares.

CTSH’s Market Performance

CTSH stocks went up by 2.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.08% and a quarterly performance of 28.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.18% for CTSH stocks with a simple moving average of 2.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $68 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTSH reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for CTSH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Underperform” to CTSH, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

CTSH Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.50. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw 16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Mackay Leo S. Jr., who sale 3,300 shares at the price of $52.79 back on Nov 07. After this action, Mackay Leo S. Jr. now owns 28,310 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $174,218 using the latest closing price.

Abdalla Zein, the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sale 4,368 shares at $65.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Abdalla Zein is holding 13,556 shares at $285,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 12.90 for asset returns.