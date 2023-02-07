Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.25. The company’s stock price has collected 13.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 8 hours ago that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ON is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for ON Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ON currently public float of 430.73M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ON was 5.95M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

ON stocks went up by 13.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.58% and a quarterly performance of 35.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for ON Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.40% for ON stocks with a simple moving average of 26.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ON, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

ON Trading at 17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +28.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.57. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 28.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from KEETON SIMON, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, KEETON SIMON now owns 209,781 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $320,000 using the latest closing price.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, the Chief Accounting Officer of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 2,111 shares at $68.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR is holding 22,931 shares at $143,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.38 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +14.98. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 16.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.