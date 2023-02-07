Here’s Our Rant About Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) went down by -6.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.12. The company’s stock price has collected 6.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/22 that Vimeo Stock Plunges on Weak Growth Outlook. But This Analyst Sees ‘Green Shoots.’

Is It Worth Investing in Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ :VMEO) Right Now?

VMEO currently public float of 149.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMEO was 1.87M shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

VMEO’s Market Performance

VMEO stocks went up by 6.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.77% and a quarterly performance of 15.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for Vimeo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.46% for VMEO stocks with a simple moving average of -20.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMEO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VMEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMEO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMEO reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for VMEO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VMEO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

VMEO Trading at 16.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +22.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Vimeo Inc. saw 32.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -15.90 for asset returns.