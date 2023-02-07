Here’s Our Rant About Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.52. The company’s stock price has collected 6.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ :LILM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Lilium N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.33, which is $3.04 above the current price. LILM currently public float of 39.93M and currently shorts hold a 19.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LILM was 1.26M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM stocks went up by 6.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.61% and a quarterly performance of -30.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.63% for LILM stocks with a simple moving average of -40.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $1 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to LILM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

LILM Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2747. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw 13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616925.53 for the present operating margin

-13702.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lilium N.V. stands at -874544.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.