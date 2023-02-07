Here’s Our Rant About Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) went up by 7.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.24. The company’s stock price has collected 1.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELH is at 1.85.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

CELH currently public float of 40.47M and currently shorts hold a 23.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELH was 1.01M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stocks went up by 1.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.76% and a quarterly performance of 11.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Celsius Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.84% for CELH stocks with a simple moving average of 14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to CELH, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

CELH Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.43. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw -4.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Milmoe William H., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $107.30 back on Jan 13. After this action, Milmoe William H. now owns 64,415 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $3,219,000 using the latest closing price.

Castaldo Nicholas, the Director of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $101.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Castaldo Nicholas is holding 81,626 shares at $1,111,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+40.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at +1.25. Equity return is now at value -93.50, with -29.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.