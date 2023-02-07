Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) went down by -13.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.38. The company’s stock price has collected 17.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/21 that Flora Growth, the Newest Cannabis Stock, Drops in IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ :FLGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Flora Growth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.92, which is $1.85 above the current price. FLGC currently public float of 68.03M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLGC was 1.80M shares.

FLGC’s Market Performance

FLGC stocks went up by 17.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.43% and a quarterly performance of -35.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 35.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.51% for Flora Growth Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.60% for FLGC stocks with a simple moving average of -50.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FLGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

FLGC Trading at 12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.36%, as shares surge +38.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC rose by +17.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2779. In addition, Flora Growth Corp. saw 55.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.58 for the present operating margin

-78.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp. stands at -236.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.84.