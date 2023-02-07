Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.94. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that 5 Stocks the Smart Money Bought Up in the Second Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ :FISV) Right Now?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FISV is at 0.88.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

FISV currently public float of 621.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FISV was 3.16M shares.

FISV’s Market Performance

FISV stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.04% and a quarterly performance of 12.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Fiserv Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.99% for FISV stocks with a simple moving average of 6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FISV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FISV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FISV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FISV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FISV reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for FISV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

FISV Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.53. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 5.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $105.94 back on Feb 01. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 188,292 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $847,520 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 1,063 shares at $105.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 201,623 shares at $111,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.46 for the present operating margin

+49.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +8.22. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.