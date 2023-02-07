Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Just Got Our Attention

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.70. The company’s stock price has collected 4.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/22 that Datadog Stock Is Surging. The Company ‘Is at Full Power.’

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DDOG is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.52, which is $29.45 above the current price. DDOG currently public float of 263.53M and currently shorts hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.68M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went up by 4.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.20% and a quarterly performance of 2.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for Datadog Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.60% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of -15.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to DDOG, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +19.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.52. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Walters Sean Michael, who sale 2,511 shares at the price of $78.34 back on Feb 01. After this action, Walters Sean Michael now owns 139,878 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $196,706 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 85,637 shares at $73.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 243,282 shares at $6,335,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.86 for the present operating margin

+77.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.02. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.