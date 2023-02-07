Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) went down by -2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.29. The company’s stock price has collected -0.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Tencent Music’s Stock Is Soaring. Thanks, Alibaba.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE :TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TME is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.87, which is $0.46 above the current price. TME currently public float of 837.51M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TME was 12.26M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

TME stocks went down by -0.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.09% and a quarterly performance of 117.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.93% for TME stocks with a simple moving average of 55.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TME, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

TME Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.56. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw -0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.70 for the present operating margin

+29.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.36. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 10.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.76. Total debt to assets is 8.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.