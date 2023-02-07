Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)?

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) went up by 59.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 86.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CDIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $6.12 above the current price. CDIO currently public float of 4.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDIO was 148.61K shares.

CDIO’s Market Performance

CDIO stocks went up by 86.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 84.31% and a quarterly performance of -2.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 48.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.64% for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 65.27% for CDIO stocks with a simple moving average of -71.49% for the last 200 days.

CDIO Trading at 37.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.42%, as shares surge +74.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDIO rose by +86.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1775. In addition, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. saw 77.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CDIO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.48.