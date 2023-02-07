Can UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Remain Competitive?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $558.10. The company’s stock price has collected -2.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/13/23 that UnitedHealth’s Forecast Falls Short of Estimates. The Stock Moves Up Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE :UNH) Right Now?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNH is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $598.52, which is $123.06 above the current price. UNH currently public float of 929.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNH was 3.61M shares.

UNH’s Market Performance

UNH stocks went down by -2.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.00% and a quarterly performance of -12.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.52% for UNH stocks with a simple moving average of -7.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $587 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNH reach a price target of $615. The rating they have provided for UNH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to UNH, setting the target price at $575 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

UNH Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $486.78. In addition, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated saw -10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 450 shares at the price of $542.30 back on Dec 07. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 8,736 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, valued at $244,035 using the latest closing price.

McSweeney Erin, the EVP Chief People Officer of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, sale 616 shares at $535.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that McSweeney Erin is holding 8,463 shares at $329,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at +6.21. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.