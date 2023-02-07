Buy or Sell Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) went up by 20.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.92. The company’s stock price has collected 21.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :RCAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCAT is at 0.58.

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.59 above the current price. RCAT currently public float of 34.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCAT was 154.86K shares.

RCAT’s Market Performance

RCAT stocks went up by 21.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.95% and a quarterly performance of 34.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.20% for Red Cat Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.15% for RCAT stocks with a simple moving average of -15.72% for the last 200 days.

RCAT Trading at 31.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.48%, as shares surge +56.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT rose by +21.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1521. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc. saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Thompson Jeffrey M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Jan 06. After this action, Thompson Jeffrey M now owns 12,962,007 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc., valued at $885 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Jeffrey M, the Chairman of the Board, CEO of Red Cat Holdings Inc., purchase 800 shares at $0.97 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Thompson Jeffrey M is holding 12,961,007 shares at $776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -21.10 for asset returns.