Buy or Sell Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) went up by 10.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.48. The company’s stock price has collected 19.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :NSSC) Right Now?

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSSC is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.20, which is $0.83 above the current price. NSSC currently public float of 30.32M and currently shorts hold a 9.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSSC was 198.67K shares.

NSSC’s Market Performance

NSSC stocks went up by 19.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.19% and a quarterly performance of 33.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Napco Security Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.51% for NSSC stocks with a simple moving average of 37.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSSC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NSSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSSC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $33 based on the research report published on August 30th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSSC reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for NSSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NSSC, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NSSC Trading at 24.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +28.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSSC rose by +19.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.64. In addition, Napco Security Technologies Inc. saw 25.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSSC starting from CARRIERI MICHAEL, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $26.05 back on Nov 30. After this action, CARRIERI MICHAEL now owns 5,200 shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc., valued at $234,405 using the latest closing price.

BEEBER PAUL STEPHEN, the Director of Napco Security Technologies Inc., sale 1,731 shares at $26.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that BEEBER PAUL STEPHEN is holding 5,016 shares at $45,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.69 for the present operating margin

+41.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Napco Security Technologies Inc. stands at +13.65. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.