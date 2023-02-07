Buy or Sell International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.94. The company’s stock price has collected 11.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE :INSW) Right Now?

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INSW is at 0.11.

INSW currently public float of 34.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INSW was 591.83K shares.

INSW’s Market Performance

INSW stocks went up by 11.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.50% and a quarterly performance of -0.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 192.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for International Seaways Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.08% for INSW stocks with a simple moving average of 35.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSW reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for INSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to INSW, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

INSW Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +21.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.99. In addition, International Seaways Inc. saw 12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Small James D III, who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Feb 03. After this action, Small James D III now owns 60,351 shares of International Seaways Inc., valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

Pribor Jeffrey, the SVP,CFO & Treasurer of International Seaways Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $39.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Pribor Jeffrey is holding 65,594 shares at $39,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.84 for the present operating margin

-13.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc. stands at -48.55. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.