Alset Inc. (AEI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) went down by -32.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price has collected -31.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ :AEI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Alset Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AEI currently public float of 0.16M and currently shorts hold a 14.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEI was 47.34K shares.

AEI’s Market Performance

AEI stocks went down by -31.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.60% and a quarterly performance of -46.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Alset Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.99% for AEI stocks with a simple moving average of -59.24% for the last 200 days.

AEI Trading at -37.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -18.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEI fell by -31.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Alset Inc. saw -8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEI starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 322,384 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Dec 21. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 77,078,375 shares of Alset Inc., valued at $59,286 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Chief Executive Officer of Alset Inc., purchase 600,000 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 76,755,991 shares at $115,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.73 for the present operating margin

+42.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alset Inc. stands at -521.87. Equity return is now at value -32.50, with -28.10 for asset returns.