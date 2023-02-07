A Lesson to Learn: The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) went down by -2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/05/23 that Carlyle to Name Banking Veteran Harvey Schwartz as CEO

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CG) Right Now?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CG is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.89, which is $5.42 above the current price. CG currently public float of 240.29M and currently shorts hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CG was 3.11M shares.

CG’s Market Performance

CG stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.51% and a quarterly performance of 33.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for The Carlyle Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.74% for CG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $36 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CG reach a price target of $38.50. The rating they have provided for CG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CG, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

CG Trading at 14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.61. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw 21.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Finn Christopher, who sale 11,096 shares at the price of $36.36 back on Feb 01. After this action, Finn Christopher now owns 960,825 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $403,451 using the latest closing price.

Buser Curtis L., the Chief Financial Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 10,395 shares at $36.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Buser Curtis L. is holding 1,224,060 shares at $377,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.67 for the present operating margin

+63.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +34.12. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 8.20 for asset returns.