A Lesson to Learn: Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.81. The company’s stock price has collected 2.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that Mondelez Expects Fewer Price Increases This Year

Is It Worth Investing in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ :MDLZ) Right Now?

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDLZ is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Mondelez International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $74.88, which is $8.57 above the current price. MDLZ currently public float of 1.36B and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDLZ was 5.78M shares.

MDLZ’s Market Performance

MDLZ stocks went up by 2.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.03% and a quarterly performance of 6.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.57% for Mondelez International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.53% for MDLZ stocks with a simple moving average of 4.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $75 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLZ reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for MDLZ stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to MDLZ, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

MDLZ Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.73. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw -0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Brusadelli Maurizio, who sale 22,388 shares at the price of $67.55 back on Dec 05. After this action, Brusadelli Maurizio now owns 0 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,512,309 using the latest closing price.

COUSIN ERTHARIN, the Director of Mondelez International Inc., sale 67 shares at $62.37 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that COUSIN ERTHARIN is holding 4,319 shares at $4,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc. stands at +8.63. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.